Flagstar Bank, National Association’s (FLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

FLG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 783,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,347. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.00 million. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial Corporation (NYSE: FLG) is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company’s mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

