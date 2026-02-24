Lendlease Group (LLC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on March 17th

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure. The Construction segment provides project management, design, and construction services primarily in the commercial, residential, mixed use, defense, and social infrastructure sectors.

