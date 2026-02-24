Lendlease Group (LLC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on March 17th

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.
Lendlease Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lendlease Group
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Read this or regret it forever
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- The Foundation Behind Today’s Biggest Tech Trends
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.