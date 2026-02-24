Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.50.

DORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $56,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 357,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,488,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 316,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 237,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $166.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average is $138.81.

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

