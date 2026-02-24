Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $330.9470 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of KGS opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 245.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGS shares. Zacks Research lowered Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

