Warby Parker (WRBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $213.1080 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Warby Parker Trading Down 6.5%

NYSE WRBY opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,215.90 and a beta of 2.05. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 19,932 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $518,431.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,200. The trade was a 49.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 38,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $1,128,846.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,546.99. This represents a 58.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,424 shares of company stock valued at $9,813,571. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,679,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,726 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $46,484,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 96.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 929,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Warby Parker by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,078,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 865,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker, Inc (NYSE: WRBY) is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

