Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $860,000 Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Gen Digital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Insider Transactions at Gen Digital

In other Gen Digital news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,932,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

