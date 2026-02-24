Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Releases Earnings Results

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Equitable Financial had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 9.70%.
Equitable Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EQFN stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Equitable Financial
