Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Releases Earnings Results

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Equitable Financial had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EQFN stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing.

