Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.20) per share and revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of SBEV stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in the development, acquisition and marketing of consumer beverage brands. The company focuses on non-alcoholic drinks across multiple categories, including functional hydration products, sparkling water blends and children’s beverages. Splash Beverage Group partners with co-packers and distribution networks to scale production and bring its portfolio to market through retail, on-premise and e-commerce channels.

The company’s product lineup includes Water Joe, a line of coffee-infused sparkling waters designed for consumers seeking both caffeine and refreshment in a single beverage.

