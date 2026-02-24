Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $963,000 in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the second quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:ALL opened at $206.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,660. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,270 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.