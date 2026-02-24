Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,980 Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:UNP opened at $263.82 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $267.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.