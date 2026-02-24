FY2030 Earnings Forecast for Arcellx Issued By HC Wainwright

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for Arcellx in a report issued on Monday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACLX. UBS Group cut shares of Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $115.00 price objective on Arcellx in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on Arcellx in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.36. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $114.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $487,197.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,126.81. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,450 shares of company stock worth $1,283,477 over the last three months. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,560,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,069 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 5,724,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,206,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,115,000 after buying an additional 174,432 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,710,000 after buying an additional 1,675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,302,000 after acquiring an additional 472,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

