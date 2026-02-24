Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $10.14 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 486.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,395 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,742,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,151,000 after buying an additional 502,122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,703,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,134,000 after acquiring an additional 272,758 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 5,000,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,424,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,082,000 after purchasing an additional 380,980 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

