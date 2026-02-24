Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

