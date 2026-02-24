Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

NYSE CLVT opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.79 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 309,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,159,033.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 848,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,553.14. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

