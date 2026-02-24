Sulzer (SULZF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sulzer to post earnings of $5.88 per share and revenue of $2.2875 billion for the quarter.

Sulzer Stock Up 23.2%

SULZF opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $148.20 and a 1 year high of $219.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.11.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer is a Swiss-based engineering and manufacturing company that specializes in pumping solutions, rotating equipment maintenance and service, and separation technology. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, the company has built a long-standing reputation in delivering industrial solutions across a variety of sectors. Sulzer’s expertise spans industries such as oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater management, chemical processing, and general industry applications.

The company’s principal activities are organized into key divisions that focus on core technologies.

