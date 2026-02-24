Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATOS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atossa Genetics from $116.25 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.
Shares of ATOS stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Atossa Genetics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.35.
Atossa Genetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing therapeutics and diagnostic products for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. The company’s mission centers on delivering targeted, minimally invasive solutions that address early detection, treatment, and prevention in women at risk for or diagnosed with breast malignancies.
The company’s pipeline includes Z-Endoxifen, an oral formulation of endoxifen designed to treat and prevent estrogen receptor–positive breast cancers, particularly in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or those at high risk of recurrence.
