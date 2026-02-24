Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$23.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 14th.

TSE PEY opened at C$25.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.31. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$14.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.19.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 501,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,038,082. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their position. Also, insider Riley Millar Frame purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.78 per share, with a total value of C$261,970.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 128,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,935,818.06. This trade represents a 9.80% increase in their position. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

