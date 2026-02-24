Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

