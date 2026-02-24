Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 355.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index and the Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Cadence Capital Limited was formed in October 2005 and is domiciled in Australia.

