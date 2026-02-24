Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 355.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Cadence Capital Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.
Cadence Capital Company Profile
