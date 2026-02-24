First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $65.66 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $65,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 156,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 27,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.84.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE MDT opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

