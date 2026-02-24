Islamic Coin (ISLM) Price Reaches $0.0259

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Islamic Coin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Islamic Coin has a market cap of $56.62 million and $57.01 thousand worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Islamic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,105.59 or 0.99863500 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,240,074,315 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,458,886 coins. Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin.

Buying and Selling Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,240,074,314.850403 with 2,186,458,886.06435 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.02589522 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $93,135.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Islamic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Islamic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.