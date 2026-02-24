Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Interface had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.27%.The business had revenue of $349.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Interface’s conference call:

Get Interface alerts:

Record 2025 results — currency-neutral net sales rose ~4% to $1.39 billion, adjusted EBITDA was $217.9 million and adjusted EPS was $1.94 (Q4 adjusted EPS $0.49, +44%), driven by execution of the One Interface strategy.

strategy. Adjusted gross profit margin expanded to ~ 39% on pricing, mix and automation, but included non-recurring inventory reserve benefits (?50 bp FY; ?80 bp Q4) and a one-time $0.05 tax benefit, so some margin and EPS improvement may not recur.

on pricing, mix and automation, but included non-recurring inventory reserve benefits (?50 bp FY; ?80 bp Q4) and a one-time $0.05 tax benefit, so some margin and EPS improvement may not recur. The One Interface combined selling teams boosted cross-selling and share gains—global nora rubber billings +17%, healthcare billings +21%, and backlog up ~7%, indicating momentum in healthcare and education.

combined selling teams boosted cross-selling and share gains—global nora rubber billings +17%, healthcare billings +21%, and backlog up ~7%, indicating momentum in healthcare and education. Company is reinvesting in automation and innovation and launching Noravant Timber (PVC?free rubber sheet) as a new premium resilient platform expected to begin contributing in Q4 2026 and targeted as a multi?year growth opportunity.

(PVC?free rubber sheet) as a new premium resilient platform expected to begin contributing in Q4 2026 and targeted as a multi?year growth opportunity. Balance sheet and capital allocation moves: extended and amended credit facility, redeemed 2028 notes, repurchased $18.2M of stock in 2025, raised quarterly dividend to $0.03, and plan for disciplined share repurchases while guiding CapEx ?$55M for automation and Noravant capacity.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Interface has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TILE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Interface from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interface has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Interface

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interface by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,071,000 after buying an additional 1,149,733 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Interface by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface’s portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.

Founded in 1973 by Ray C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.