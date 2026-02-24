Nedbank Group (NDBKY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $2.4026 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) is a leading South African financial services provider headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg. As one of the country’s “Big Four” banks, Nedbank offers a broad spectrum of banking and financial products to retail, business and corporate clients. Its core mission is to deliver innovative and sustainable financial solutions that support economic growth and meet the evolving needs of customers across various market segments.

The bank operates through several primary business units, including Retail and Business Banking, which serves individual consumers, small to medium-sized enterprises and commercial businesses; Corporate and Investment Banking, offering transactional banking, trade finance, corporate advisory and capital markets services; Wealth, Insurance and Asset Management, providing private banking, investment management, insurance solutions and trusts; and Treasury, which manages the group’s capital, liquidity and market risk exposures.

Nedbank’s footprint extends beyond South Africa into sub-Saharan Africa, with operations in over 30 countries through subsidiaries, branches and strategic partnerships.

