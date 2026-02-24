HELLENiQ ENERGY (HLPMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect HELLENiQ ENERGY to post earnings of $0.6930 per share and revenue of $3.3443 billion for the quarter.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Stock Performance

HLPMF opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HELLENiQ ENERGY to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HELLENiQ ENERGY has an average rating of “Sell”.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY Public Limited Company, formerly known as Hellenic Petroleum, is a leading integrated energy group in Southeast Europe. The company’s core activities span crude oil refining, supply, trading, petrochemicals and energy production. With operations rooted in Greece, HELLENiQ ENERGY serves both domestic and regional markets through a network of refineries, import terminals and marketing subsidiaries.

The refining segment comprises three major facilities located in Elefsina, Thessaloniki and Aspropyrgos, which together process crude oil into a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and bitumen.

