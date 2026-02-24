Rc Fornax (LON:RCFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rc Fornax (LON:RCFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Rc Fornax Trading Down 13.5%

LON:RCFX opened at GBX 9.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.51. Rc Fornax has a 1-year low of GBX 5.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 56.

Rc Fornax Company Profile

RC Fornax is an established, highly accredited engineering consultancy, formed to define and execute engineering design projects under Statements of Work, enhancing and augmenting customer capabilities while improving project efficiency. A rapid growth, market-disruptive, solutions provider in the defence sector, RC Fornax was founded by two ex-RAF engineers who spotted deficiencies in the existing outsourced contract defence market. By leveraging this experience, RC Fornax aims to become a challenger to the industry and establish itself to be a best-in-class provider of services to the UK defence sector, by offering a wider range of expertise and capabilities, with an initial focus on systems, software and hardware engineering.

By utilising a well-established associate community approach to augment core capabilities, RC Fornax defines and executes engineering design projects under Statements of Work.

