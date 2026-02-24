Rc Fornax (LON:RCFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rc Fornax (LON:RCFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Rc Fornax Trading Down 13.5%
LON:RCFX opened at GBX 9.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.51. Rc Fornax has a 1-year low of GBX 5.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 56.
Rc Fornax Company Profile
By utilising a well-established associate community approach to augment core capabilities, RC Fornax defines and executes engineering design projects under Statements of Work.
