Financial Analysis: Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) versus Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) and Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Bloom Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and Kolibri Global Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -4.37% 7.88% 1.74% Kolibri Global Energy 29.74% 9.37% 7.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 3 10 10 2 2.44 Kolibri Global Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy and Kolibri Global Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus target price of $130.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.51%. Given Bloom Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Kolibri Global Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and Kolibri Global Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $2.02 billion 22.20 -$88.43 million ($0.38) -421.43 Kolibri Global Energy $58.52 million 2.44 $18.11 million $0.50 8.08

Kolibri Global Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kolibri Global Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Kolibri Global Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Kolibri Global Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.