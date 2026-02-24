QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.78

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 351.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

