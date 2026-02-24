Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 59.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

