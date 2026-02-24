Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2026

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXTGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 59.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.