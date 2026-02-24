Comparing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Express and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 15 9 0 2.32 Canaan 1 2 6 0 2.56

American Express currently has a consensus price target of $352.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Canaan has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 424.48%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than American Express.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $72.23 billion 3.05 $10.83 billion $15.39 20.85 Canaan $529.73 million 0.30 -$210.27 million ($0.48) -0.89

This table compares American Express and Canaan”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 15.00% 33.49% 3.69% Canaan -39.69% -60.70% -34.60%

Volatility and Risk

American Express has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Express beats Canaan on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company’s products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

