Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — Primoris reported $1.08 EPS vs. the $0.95 consensus and revenue of $1.86B vs. $1.82B, with revenue up about 6.7% year?over?year, showing demand momentum. Primoris Services (PRIM) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — Primoris reported $1.08 EPS vs. the $0.95 consensus and revenue of $1.86B vs. $1.82B, with revenue up about 6.7% year?over?year, showing demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $5.80–$6.00, giving investors forward visibility on earnings power (management is guiding to a multi?dollar EPS range for the year).

Company issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $5.80–$6.00, giving investors forward visibility on earnings power (management is guiding to a multi?dollar EPS range for the year). Neutral Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (record date Mar 31, payable Apr 15). The yield is small (~0.2%), so this is a shareholder?friendly signal but not a major income catalyst. Primoris Services declares $0.08 dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (record date Mar 31, payable Apr 15). The yield is small (~0.2%), so this is a shareholder?friendly signal but not a major income catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell despite the beat — possible drivers of the selloff include that EPS remains below last year’s Q4 ($1.08 vs. $1.13), investors may have expected stronger upside or a higher guidance midpoint, and some profit?taking after a strong run. Primoris surprises with strong Q4 but stock drops

Shares fell despite the beat — possible drivers of the selloff include that EPS remains below last year’s Q4 ($1.08 vs. $1.13), investors may have expected stronger upside or a higher guidance midpoint, and some profit?taking after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Underlying margin is modest (net margin ~2.7%), and valuation metrics (current P/E ~48) plus a very small dividend yield leave the stock vulnerable to short?term volatility if growth or margin progress disappoints.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $129.00 target price on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

In other news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $281,361.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,564.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,376. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,361,000 after purchasing an additional 466,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,866,000 after buying an additional 728,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,958,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,067,000 after buying an additional 211,096 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,746,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,774,000 after buying an additional 1,082,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

