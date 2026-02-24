ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 12.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,893,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,269. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%.The business had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun bought 31,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,618,714 shares in the company, valued at $20,871,150.58. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 398,106 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,567,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 560,697 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 144,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,146,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,880,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 649,358 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and guidance uplift — ACV reported Q4 revenue of $183.7M (above estimates) and gave FY-2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with or slightly above consensus, plus stronger Q1 revenue guidance that exceeded Street expectations, supporting a growth story. Press Release

Revenue beat and guidance uplift — ACV reported Q4 revenue of $183.7M (above estimates) and gave FY-2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with or slightly above consensus, plus stronger Q1 revenue guidance that exceeded Street expectations, supporting a growth story. Positive Sentiment: Profitability targets and AI roadmap — Management expects ~28% adjusted EBITDA growth for 2026 and emphasized accelerating AI-driven product launches, which could improve margins and monetization over time. Article

Profitability targets and AI roadmap — Management expects ~28% adjusted EBITDA growth for 2026 and emphasized accelerating AI-driven product launches, which could improve margins and monetization over time. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side support remains from some firms — Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $9 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction from parts of the sell-side. Benzinga

Sell-side support remains from some firms — Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $9 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction from parts of the sell-side. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call details available — The full Q4 earnings slide deck and conference call transcript were published (useful for modeling reception of guidance and margin commentary). Slide Deck Call Transcript

Investor materials and call details available — The full Q4 earnings slide deck and conference call transcript were published (useful for modeling reception of guidance and margin commentary). Neutral Sentiment: Mixed EPS signals across sources — Some outlets (e.g., Zacks) noted break-even/near-break-even EPS versus prior expectations of a small loss; that nuance tempers the headline EPS miss. Zacks

Mixed EPS signals across sources — Some outlets (e.g., Zacks) noted break-even/near-break-even EPS versus prior expectations of a small loss; that nuance tempers the headline EPS miss. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and margin concerns — ACV reported ($0.11) EPS, missing consensus by about $0.10, which raises near-term profitability concerns despite revenue growth. MarketBeat

EPS miss and margin concerns — ACV reported ($0.11) EPS, missing consensus by about $0.10, which raises near-term profitability concerns despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Citi downgrade — Citigroup trimmed ACV from Buy to Neutral (with a $7 PT), a move that can pressure the stock short term even though the price target still implies upside versus current levels. The Fly

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

