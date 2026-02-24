Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

ESTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

ESTA traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,245. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 43.45%.The firm had revenue of $64.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 438,206 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $16,204,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $14,669,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 30.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,181,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 274,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 113.3% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

