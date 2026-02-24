Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Director Acquires $50,004.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) Director Holli Ladhani purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,004. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:KYN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 138,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,332. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.
Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.
