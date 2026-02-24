Insider Selling: Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Sells $377,256.60 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) Director Richard Casey Sheahan sold 7,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $377,256.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,630.03. This trade represents a 56.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. 19,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,375. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $533.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Johnson Outdoors had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.The company had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is -60.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1,175.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

Further Reading

