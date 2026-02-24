Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $20.06. Adeia shares last traded at $19.1540, with a volume of 379,489 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADEA shares. Weiss Ratings raised Adeia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Adeia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 / earnings beat — Adeia reported record fourth?quarter revenue and set quarterly records for operating income and adjusted EBITDA; non?GAAP EPS of $0.86 beat consensus and GAAP EPS was $0.65, supporting improved profitability expectations. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Adeia by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 245.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 436.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Adeia by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

