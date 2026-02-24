Shezad Okhai Sells 305,609 Shares of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Shezad Okhai sold 305,609 shares of Bravura Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.02, for a total value of A$616,107.74.

Shezad Okhai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 16th, Shezad Okhai sold 612,173 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.18, for a total transaction of A$1,335,761.49.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Shezad Okhai sold 200,000 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.05, for a total value of A$409,800.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Shezad Okhai sold 4,937 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.99, for a total transaction of A$9,824.63.

On Friday, February 20th, Shezad Okhai sold 199,563 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.95, for a total transaction of A$389,746.54.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Shezad Okhai sold 232,218 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.33, for a total value of A$541,764.59.

On Thursday, February 12th, Shezad Okhai sold 500,000 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.18, for a total value of A$1,089,500.00.

Bravura Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

Bravura Solutions Dividend Announcement

About Bravura Solutions

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a yield of 465.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 16th. Bravura Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration. It offers Sonata, a wealth management solution for the administration of a range of wealth management products; Sonata Alta, a digital operating model, which provides clients control over their customer's data, operations, and end customer experiences; Bravura Digital; Orchestrator that manages complex administrative processes; Garradin, a private wealth and portfolio administration solution for the administration of retail and wholesale wealth management, trusts and estates, SMSFs, managed accounts, fund accounting, and tax; and ePASS, an online portal that provides online services for superannuation members and employers.

