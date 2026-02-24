Contrasting ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) & Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Senestech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Senestech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senestech and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senestech -253.54% -98.35% -73.17% ImmuCell 8.37% 8.00% 5.07%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senestech 1 1 0 1 2.33 ImmuCell 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Senestech and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Senestech has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senestech and ImmuCell”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senestech $1.86 million 6.03 -$6.18 million ($3.65) -0.59 ImmuCell $27.77 million 2.08 -$2.16 million $0.26 24.62

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Senestech. Senestech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmuCell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Senestech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senestech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test, a quick on-farm diagnostic that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, a bivalent gel tube formulation. In addition, it is developing Re-Tain Drug Product, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

