JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $79,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.94.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

