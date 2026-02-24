iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 878,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $84,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

