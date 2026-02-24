Banco Santander Chile $BSAC Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $82,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSAC. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile in the third quarter worth about $24,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 832,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,065,000 after buying an additional 555,919 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 715,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191,014 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 34.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 6.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:BSAC opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Banco Santander Chile has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 24.57%.The firm had revenue of $740.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

