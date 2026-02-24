Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $201.9320 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

PCRX opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $994.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.25. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,633.53. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $228,874.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,125. This trade represents a 13.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,416 shares of company stock worth $744,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $80,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company’s flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

