JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $81.09 Million Stock Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $81,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 464,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 93,534 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 9.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter.

CON opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

