YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anonima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $37.59 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,898,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,052,000 after buying an additional 3,237,154 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 55.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,379,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,440 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 125.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 362,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after buying an additional 350,842 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state?owned oil company.

