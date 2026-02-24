USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on USAC. Zacks Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.23. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $252.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.