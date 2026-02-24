Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.67.

NYSE:THC opened at $233.42 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $235.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 244.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

