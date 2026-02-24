Newmark Group (NMRK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $998.8610 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Newmark Group Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.91. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 4,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 2,161.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

