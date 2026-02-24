Newmark Group (NMRK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $998.8610 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Newmark Group Stock Down 4.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.91. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 4,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 2,161.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMRK
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.
Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newmark Group
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Only 500 people today…
- Sell this, buy that
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.