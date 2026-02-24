Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $510.4860 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 4.6%
Shares of WWW stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.91.
Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.
Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort?oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.
