Shake Shack (SHAK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $402.0580 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

Further Reading

