Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) to “Buy”

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kyndryl from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KD

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 1.65%.The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,606.52. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 733,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 71.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kyndryl this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded Kyndryl, a small constructive note that could support sentiment if followed by more analyst buying. Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded Kyndryl, a small constructive note that could support sentiment if followed by more analyst buying. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman filed a securities class action linking the lawsuit to the roughly 55% share plunge on Feb. 9 and alleging the company disclosed four “bombshell” issues (delayed filing, material internal control weaknesses, senior departures, SEC inquiry). Litigation emphasizes potential damages and management scrutiny. Hagens Berman class action

Hagens Berman filed a securities class action linking the lawsuit to the roughly 55% share plunge on Feb. 9 and alleging the company disclosed four “bombshell” issues (delayed filing, material internal control weaknesses, senior departures, SEC inquiry). Litigation emphasizes potential damages and management scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and several other plaintiff firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Block & Leviton, Wolf Haldenstein, Bronstein Gewirtz, Faruqi, Kaplan Fox, RGRD, DJS, Schall, etc.) issued investor notices urging claimants to seek lead?plaintiff status by Apr. 13, 2026 — a sign of broad litigation interest that can increase legal costs, distraction and settlement risk. Rosen Law Firm notice

Rosen Law Firm and several other plaintiff firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Block & Leviton, Wolf Haldenstein, Bronstein Gewirtz, Faruqi, Kaplan Fox, RGRD, DJS, Schall, etc.) issued investor notices urging claimants to seek lead?plaintiff status by Apr. 13, 2026 — a sign of broad litigation interest that can increase legal costs, distraction and settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple press releases from law firms summarize identical class periods (Aug. 7, 2024–Feb. 9, 2026) and the same Apr. 13 deadline — reinforcing that the market may expect continued negative headlines and potential financial reserves or disclosures from Kyndryl. Representative notice: GlobeNewswire investor notice

Multiple press releases from law firms summarize identical class periods (Aug. 7, 2024–Feb. 9, 2026) and the same Apr. 13 deadline — reinforcing that the market may expect continued negative headlines and potential financial reserves or disclosures from Kyndryl. Representative notice: Negative Sentiment: Kalkine and other market reports note the stock fell after earnings and the broader Russell?1000 impact; the earnings miss (Feb. 9 quarter) plus the litigation/SEC issues are the proximate causes for continued downward pressure. Kalkine: Kyndryl falls after earnings

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.