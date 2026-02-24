What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for NRSN FY2025 Earnings?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) – Noble Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NeuroSense Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7%

NeuroSense Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Trading of NeuroSense Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRSN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 91.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company’s primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.

At the core of NeuroSense’s approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.

